Suzuki (oblique) is set to do hitting and defensive drills Saturday with Cody Bellinger, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Suzuki suffered a right oblique strain April 14, and he was placed on the 10-day IL one day later. He was limited to light activity, but has since progressed to on-field batting practice. After his batting session Wednesday, Suzuki noted that he felt he was 80 percent recovered from his oblique strain and could begin a rehab assignment next week if he continues to progress, per Meghan Montemurro and LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune.