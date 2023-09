Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's victory over the Giants.

Suzuki's mammoth 432-ft solo home run in the second inning gave the Cubs a lead they never surrendered. With Monday's two hits, the 29-year-old extended his current hit streak to five games amidst a scorching hot stretch. Entering the game, he was slashing .315/.367/.618, good for a 161 wRC+, over the past 30 days.