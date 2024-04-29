Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Suzuki (oblique) upped the intensity of his baseball activities Saturday and Sunday but is not close to beginning a rehab assignment, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Suzuki is getting a recovery day Monday before resuming baseball activities Tuesday and Wednesday. While he would appear to be progressing slowly but surely, he still has some hoops to jump through before he's ready to go out on a rehab assignment. Suzuki has missed the last two weeks of action with a right oblique strain.