Suzuki is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Suzuki started the previous 47 games and posted a 1.086 OPS during that stretch, but he'll shift to the bench Sunday after the Cubs were eliminated from postseason contention. The 29-year-old is poised to finish his second season in Chicago with an. 842 OPS, 20 homers, 74 RBI and 75 runs in 138 games.