Suzuki was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a sprained left ring finger, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The injury has kept Suzuki sidelined since Thursday, so the transaction can be backdated three days, allowing him to return next Tuesday. Whether or not a minimum-length stay is in play is not yet clear. Reliever Brandon Hughes was called up to take his place on the roster, with Rafael Ortega, Nelson Velazquez and Clint Frazier likely to spend time in right field in his absence.