Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 12-1 win over the Cardinals.

Suzuki notched 30 home runs and 100 RBI for the first time in his major-league career with a seventh-inning grand slam. The 31-year-old has now hit safely in five straight games and gone deep three times over the past two days. For the season, he's slashing .244/.323/.491 with 30 homers, 101 RBI, 72 runs scored and five steals across 644 plate appearances.