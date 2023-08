Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a triple, a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.

The triple was just the third of the season for Suzuki and the home run was his 10th, putting him within striking distance of the 14 long balls he hits as a rookie last year. Suzuki started Wednesday, which was his first start in five games amid some recent struggles. Perhaps the strong effort will get him going at the plate.