Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.

Suzuki just keeps rolling, as he now has nine RBI through his first five games in the majors. The 27-year-old slashed .309/.402/.541 across nine seasons in Japan, so he's certainly proven capable with the bat, though it's maybe a little bit surprising that his transition has been this smooth. Fantasy managers should sit back and enjoy the ride.