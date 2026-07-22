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Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Reaches three times in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Suzuki went 0-for-3 with three walks, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Tigers.

Despite snapping his nine-game hitting streak, Suzuki still managed to reach base multiple times for the seventh time in his last 10 contests. The outfielder had a delayed start to his regular season due to an injury he sustained during the World Baseball Classic, but he's once again settled in as one of Chicago's offensive leaders. Suzuki is now sporting a robust .832 OPS, and this would be his fourth straight year with an OPS north of .800.

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