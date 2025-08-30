Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's 11-7 win over the Rockies.

Suzuki was in the middle of a strong Chicago offensive attack that featured six players with multiple hits. The outfielder has been scuffling a bit recently, as this was his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 16, and he's slashing just .222/.369/.296 this month. However, Suzuki remains a potent power threat with a career-high 27 home runs and 87 RBI across 129 games.