Suzuki (oblique) played five innings Saturday while going 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in a rehab game with Triple-A Iowa.

He also picked up a sacrifice fly. It's the first official rehab game for Suzuki as he works his way back from the oblique strain that has sidelined him since the start of spring training. The 28-year-old will likely need to play a couple more games for Iowa before returning to the Cubs at some point next week.