Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Receiving rare day off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Suzuki started the previous 86 games for the Cubs, so it's a well-deserved day off for the 30-year-old. He's struggled to a .143/.284/.214 slash line in 16 games since the All-Star break, and he'll take a day to reset Tuesday. Kyle Tucker is receiving a turn at designated hitter while Willi Castro is manning right field.
