Suzuki (finger) went 2-for-4 with an inside the park home run in Monday's extra-innings loss to the Brewers.

Suzuki provided a dramatic moment in the top of the ninth inning, hitting a ball that ricocheted off the outfield wall and rolled away from the center fielder, which allowed him to come all the way around and score. Suzuki's fifth homer of the season gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead, but the Brewers rallied for a 5-2 win in 10 innings. This was Suzuki's first game since May 26 due to a sprained left index finer. The 27-year-old from Japan looks ready to roll moving forward, and he should resume an everyday role for the Cubs.