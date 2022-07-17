Suzuki went 3-for-5 with a stolen base in a 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Mets in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Suzuki also went 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in the matinee. The 27-year-old outfielder has stolen two bases in his last five games, giving him five in seven attempts this season. He's batting .357 (15-for-42) in 12 contests since returning from a sprained left index finger. He's posted a .271/.353/.453 slash line with six home runs, 26 RBI and 23 runs scored in 207 plate appearances overall as the Cubs' primary right fielder.