Suzuki (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reported Tuesday.

Suzuki will begin the in-game portion of his rehab from a right oblique strain, a significant progression in his return. Suzuki has been sidelined for around three weeks, and he could be back with the Cubs sometime this weekend, per Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network. Until he gets reinstated from the 10-day IL, Patrick Wisdom and Mike Tauchman should see more work.