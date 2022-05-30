site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-seiya-suzuki-remains-out-for-game-1-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Remains out for Game 1 Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Suzuki (finger) is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers.
Suzuki will miss his third straight contest since injuring his finger while sliding into second Thursday. Nelson Velazquez will get the start in right field and bat seventh in Monday's day game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read