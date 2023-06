Suzuki (undisclosed) is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Giants.

Manager David Ross said Saturday that Suzuki was dealing with some "small things" and he will remain sidelined one day later. With the Cubs having an off day Monday, it's likely the outfielder is ready to go for Tuesday's series opener with the Pirates at Wrigley Field. In the meantime, Christopher Morel will start in right field and bat third as the Cubs go for the sweep over San Francisco on Sunday.