Suzuki (hand/wrist) was transferred from the paternity list to the restricted list Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Suzuki has been away from the team since Saturday following the birth of his child, and Thursday's move is simply procedural to give him a few additional days off since players are only allowed to spend 1-3 days on the paternity list. It's not yet clear when the 28-year-old will be back with the team or whether his hand/wrist issues will impact him upon his return.