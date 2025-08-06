Suzuki went 2-for-2 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Reds.

After getting a breather Tuesday, Suzuki returned for the Wednesday afternoon series finale and promptly mashed his 27th home run of the season, which ties him with Pete Crow-Armstrong for the team lead. Suzuki had been scuffling before Wednesday with just a .143/.284/.214 slash line in 16 games since the All-Star break, but perhaps the day off helped him get back on track.