Suzuki went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Orioles

Suzuki came into the contest 0-for-8 with three strikeouts over his last three games, but he managed to snap out of his mini slump with his first two-hit effort since July 18. Despite the recent downturn in production, the outfielder is still having a strong season with 26 home runs, 82 RBI and an .822 OPS across 107 games. The homers and RBI are both new career bests for Suzuki.