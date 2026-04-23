Suzuki went 3-for-4 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 8-7, 10-inning win over the Phillies.

Suzuki has homered in three straight games, and he's gone 7-for-12 overall amid the power surge. The good stretch has pushed his season OPS up to a robust .980, which would easily be a new career best. Even if Suzuki regresses closer to his career .823 OPS, he appears to be locked in at the plate and should continue to produce strong stats from the middle of Chicago's lineup.