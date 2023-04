Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 13-0 win over the Dodgers.

Suzuki was not one of the four Chicago players with home runs, though he still had an impact on the game. The outfielder didn't make his 2023 debut until April 14 due to an oblique strain he suffered in late February, but he's wasted no time getting going, as he has hits in six of the seven games he's played and a .370 batting average overall.