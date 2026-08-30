Suzuki went 3-for-5 with a walk, a home run, two additional runs scored and two total RBI in Saturday's 17-5 win over the Reds.

Suzuki tallied his second straight three-hit effort as he helped lead the Cubs to a comfortable victory. The outfielder hit his first home run since Aug. 17 and 23rd of the season, and he could reach the 30-homer plateau for the second consecutive season if his power stroke gets going. Even if he doesn't get to 30 long balls, Suzuki is still having a strong campaign, and his current .862 OPS would represent a new career best.