Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.

Suzuki got a few days off earlier this month amid some struggles, but he's been better lately. Over his last five games, the outfielder has gone 7-for-19 with two home runs. The Cubs invested heavily in Suzuki before the 2022 season, so he should stay in the lineup as long he avoids any more prolonged slumps.