Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Cardinals.

Suzuki ended the regular season by going deep in four straight games, totaling five homers in that span. He also hit safely in seven consecutive contests, going 8-for-26 (.308) in that span. He traded some contact for power this year, finishing the regular season with a .245/.326/.478 slash line, 32 homers, 103 RBI, 75 runs scored and five stolen bases over 151 contests.