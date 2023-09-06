Suzuki went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 11-8 win over the Giants.

Suzuki now has three straight multi-hit efforts, with home runs in the last two games. The hot stretch has pushed his batting average up to .273 to go along with an .807 OPS and 16 long balls. Suzuki batted .262 with a .769 OPS and 14 home runs in his first MLB campaign last season, so he's shown some signs of progress across the board and could be poised for a big finish as the Cubs battle for a playoff spot.