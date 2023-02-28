Suzuki has been diagnosed with a moderate left oblique strain, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Suzuki had to be scratched from the lineup Saturday and an MRI has revealed the bad news. The Cubs haven't provided a clear timetable for Suzuki's return to action, but the outfielder is almost certainly going to need a stint on the injured list. Nelson Velazquez, Christopher Morel, Edwin Rios, Zach McKinstry and Miles Mastrobuoni are among those who could see an uptick in playing time while Suzuki is out. It could also lead to Trey Mancini and Patrick Wisdom seeing more action in the outfield.