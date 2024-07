Suzuki went 3-for-9 with a home run and two RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

The outfielder launched a solo shot off Lance Lynn in the first inning of the matinee before adding an RBI single in the second inning of the nightcap. Suzuki has flipped the switch in July, slashing .306/.346/.592 through 12 games with three of his 13 homers and 13 of his 44 RBI on the season.