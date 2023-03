Suzuki (oblique) will take normal batting practice in the cage Wednesday and also do some light baserunning, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It's a step up from the soft-toss drills Suzuki had been going through. The outfielder is coming up on a month since being diagnosed with a moderate left oblique strain and he's made some nice progress of late. Suzuki will begin the season on the injured list but might not wind up missing much time.