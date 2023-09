Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.

Suzuki enjoyed his night at Coors Field, launching his 17th home run of the season with a runner on in the sixth inning and tacking on another RBI hit for good measure. After a rough patch in the beginning of August, the outfielder has heated up, as he's batting .412 this month with four home runs and 14 RBI across 13 games.