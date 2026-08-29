Suzuki went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-8 loss to the Reds.

Suzuki recorded his third multi-hit effort over his last five games, and during that span, he's sporting a robust 1.173 OPS with three RBI and seven runs scored. This month, the talented outfielder is slashing .287/.385/.521 with four home runs, 17 RBI and 19 runs scored in 24 contests. It's been another outstanding season for Suzuki, and he'll remain a key offensive figure for the Cubs during their stretch run.