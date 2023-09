Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta.

Suzuki had a tough series in Atlanta due to a costly error in Tuesday's loss, though he did still manage to go 5-for-13 over the three games with four RBI. The outfielder has had a nice season overall with an .843 OPS, 20 home runs and 74 RBI, and the Cubs will need him to keep it up this weekend in Milwaukee as they fight for a playoff spot.