Suzuki went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's win over the Cardinals. He also stole a base.

Suzuki has been locked in lately, as he's gone 10-for-23 over the last five games and is batting an even .300 for the month. He's also swiped two bases in 18 July games after stealing only one base across 62 games through the end of June. Suzuki doesn't profile as a huge source of stolen bases moving forward, though it's promising to see him run a little bit more after recording nine steals as a rookie in 2022.