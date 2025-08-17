Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Tallies two hits in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Pirates.
Suzuki got off to a slow start immediately after the All-Star break, but he's been better lately. Over his last 10 games, the outfielder is slashing .281/.385/.438 with a home run, four RBI and four runs scored. Overall, Suzuki is tied with Pete Crow-Armstrong for the team lead in home runs with 27. Suzuki also leads the Cubs with 86 RBI this year.
