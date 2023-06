Suzuki went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

Suzuki opened June in a 1-for-23 rut, but he's racked up five hits, including two doubles, over his last two games. The outfielder has generally been one of the Cubs' better hitters this season with a .278/.367/.450 slash line despite his recent slump. He's added six home runs, 19 RBI, 21 runs scored, one stolen base, 11 doubles and a triple through 50 contests.