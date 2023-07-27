Suzuki went 0-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the White Sox.

Suzuki hadn't drawn multiple walks in a game since May 17. Lately, he hasn't needed to rely on free passes -- he's batting .306 (22-for-72) over his last 18 contests. He's also logged three steals in his last four games, giving him five thefts on the season. The outfielder owns a .259/.342/.395 with eight home runs, 33 RBI, 37 runs scored, 14 doubles and two triples through 83 games overall.