Suzuki went 3-for-3 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Astros.

Four of Suzuki's five homers on the year have come in his last four games, as the outfielder seems to have rediscovered his power swing. He hit a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run blast in the third, both off of J.P. France. Suzuki has racked up seven extra-base hits over his last nine contests, and he's now slashing .286/.372/.491 with 17 RBI, 13 runs scored and no stolen bases through 31 contests.