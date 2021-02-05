Alcantara was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Friday.
The 24-year-old made his big-league debut last year for the Tigers but didn't make much of an impact in his 10 games, hitting .143/.217/.381. Prior to last season, he hadn't appeared above Double-A and hadn't managed a league-average batting line in two tries at that level, hitting a combined .261/.340/.318 (93 wRC+) in 222 games. If he gets much time in the majors for the Cubs this season it will likely be in a bench role.
