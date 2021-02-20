Alcantara cleared waivers Saturday and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Alcantara was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, but he'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 24-year-old will serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training and could still compete for a major-league roster spot heading into the 2021 campaign.

More News