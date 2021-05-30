site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Sergio Alcantara: Contract selected by Cubs
By
RotoWire Staff
May 30, 2021
at
2:19 pm ET 1 min read
Alcantara had his contract selected by the Cubs on Sunday.
The 24-year-old will join the big-league roster Sunday with David Bote (shoulder) landing on the 10-day injured list. Alcantara will provide infield depth and could see some opportunities at second base after posting a .940 OPS in 20 games at Triple-A Iowa.
