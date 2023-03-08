Alcantara went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers. He also stole his first base of the spring.
Alcantara had a nice game as he competes for a bench role with the Cubs. The 26-year-old joined the Cubs on a minor-league deal in December, so he's likely ticketed for Triple-A Iowa with the likes of Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal ahead of him as middle-infield options. Alcantara is organizational depth with limited fantasy appeal at the moment.
