Alcantara went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on Thursday against the Pirates.

Alcantara took Miguel Yajure deep in the second inning for a two-run blast to record his fifth home run of the season. He's seen an uptick in playing time of late with Nico Hoerner (general soreness) sidelined and that should continue with Hoerner ruled out for the rest of the campaign. Across his last six games, Alcantara has collected six hits across 24 at-bats with four RBI and three runs scored.