Alcantara will start at shortstop and serve as the leadoff man for Triple-A Iowa in the team's game Wednesday against Omaha.

Alcantara was missing for much of the Cubs' big-league camp this spring due to visa issues, but he was able to get his immigration status resolved well in advance of the minor-league season. He's appeared in 11 games for Iowa to date, batting .286 with zero home runs and three stolen bases.