Alcantara was reassigned Thursday to the minor-league side of Cubs camp, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Alcantara was sporting a cool .818 OPS through 22 plate appearances this spring in the Cactus League, but he's left without an Opening Day roster spot because the Cubs' newcomers all made it through camp unscathed.
