Alcantara went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Cardinals.

Alcantara slammed a solo shot off Jake Woodford in the third inning and scored in the second inning after drawing a walk. The 24-year-old is filling in nicely for the Cubs while they deal with injuries. He is slashing .310/.344/.793 with two homers, four RBI, and six runs in 29 plate appearances.