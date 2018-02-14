Simmons signed a split contract with the Cubs on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.

Simmons will earn $750,000 if he makes the major-league roster. In 2017, the right-hander appeared in nine games out of the Mariners' bullpen, posting a 7.04 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 7.2 innings. Simmons doesn't have a whole lot of major-league experience -- his 26 games with Atlanta in 2014 are more than he has combined in every other year of his professional career -- but he adds a little more depth within the Cubs' organization.