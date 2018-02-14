Cubs' Shae Simmons: Agrees to deal with Cubs
Simmons signed a split contract with the Cubs on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.
Simmons will earn $750,000 if he makes the major-league roster. In 2017, the right-hander appeared in nine games out of the Mariners' bullpen, posting a 7.04 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 7.2 innings. Simmons doesn't have a whole lot of major-league experience -- his 26 games with Atlanta in 2014 are more than he has combined in every other year of his professional career -- but he adds a little more depth within the Cubs' organization.
More News
-
Shae Simmons: Cut loose by Mariners•
-
Mariners' Shae Simmons: Strikes out side in loss•
-
Mariners' Shae Simmons: Strong showing in '17 debut•
-
Mariners' Shae Simmons: Activated from DL•
-
Mariners' Shae Simmons: Impresses in first Tacoma outing•
-
Mariners' Shae Simmons: Starts throwing again in rehab•
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...