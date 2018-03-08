Cubs' Shae Simmons: Exits game with shoulder tightness
Simmons exited Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Indians with tightness in his right shoulder, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Simmons issued two walks and failed to record an out before being removed from the contest. Specifics regarding the injury should come forth after he's further evaluated Thursday.
More News
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...