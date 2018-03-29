Cubs' Shae Simmons: Optioned to Triple-A
Simmons (shoulder) was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.
He was shut down early in March with shoulder tightness, so it's possible he gets placed on the 7-day DL once minor-league play opens up. Simmons will serve as organizational bullpen depth this season.
Cubs' Shae Simmons: Shut down with shoulder tightness•
Cubs' Shae Simmons: Exits game with shoulder tightness•
Cubs' Shae Simmons: Agrees to deal with Cubs•
Shae Simmons: Cut loose by Mariners•
Mariners' Shae Simmons: Strikes out side in loss•
Mariners' Shae Simmons: Strong showing in '17 debut•
