Cubs' Shae Simmons: Shut down with shoulder tightness
Simmons will be shut down for a couple of days after experiencing tightness in his right shoulder, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
The injury cropped up during Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Indians, prompting Simmons to be removed before recording an out. The hope is that some time off will help the issue subside. Simmons, who signed a split contract with the Cubs earlier in the offseason, will need to get back on the field relatively soon if he wants a chance to break camp with Chicago.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...