Simmons will be shut down for a couple of days after experiencing tightness in his right shoulder, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The injury cropped up during Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Indians, prompting Simmons to be removed before recording an out. The hope is that some time off will help the issue subside. Simmons, who signed a split contract with the Cubs earlier in the offseason, will need to get back on the field relatively soon if he wants a chance to break camp with Chicago.