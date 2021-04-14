Miller's contract was selected by the Cubs on Wednesday, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Miller was reassigned to minor-league camp late in spring training this year, but manager David Ross was confident that the right-hander would still contribute in 2021. Adbert Alzolay was optioned to the Cubs' alternate training site Wednesday, so Miller will join the major-league club. Miller served as a swingman for the Rangers in 2019 and posted an 8.59 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 44 innings during 19 appearances (eight starts). Miller will likely serve as a reliever for the Cubs going forward, while Alec Mills appears likely to serve as the team's fifth starter.